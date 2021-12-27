In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 27 December 2021 3:34 pm / Comments are Disabled

It’s the year end, which for many of us means clearing our leave days and going on a holiday. But with every journey requires transportation, and not everyone has a car of their own – or at least, one that can fit every single person on the trip and that can travel long distances. Or perhaps you just want to try something new?

Whichever the situation you’re faced with, you’ll find just the car you’ll need with SOCAR and TREVO – that’s right, the car rental and sharing companies have teamed up to offer you the best deals this holiday season! Whether you’re planning a retreat with your loved ones, visiting the malls for your year-end shopping trips or crossing state lines for family reunions, you can be sure of a safe, comfortable and enjoyable ride.

If you’re looking to rent a car, SOCAR is giving you the chance to win some fantastic prizes simply by booking a car from now until January 2, 2022. These include six GoPro Hero 10 cameras, six iPhone 13 phones and the grand prize of an exclusive holiday package, including flight tickets and accommodation!

On the other hand, if you’d like to try out TREVO’s car-sharing service, you’d be able to get 40% off your drive* when you spend a minimum of RM400 using the promo code “BEGIN40” from now until January 16, 2022. Download the TREVO app for Android and iOS here.

*Up to two hours. Discount capped at RM250.