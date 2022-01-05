In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 5 January 2022 4:41 pm / Comments are Disabled

Manufacturer and distributor of Honda motorcycles in Malaysia, Boon Siew Honda introduced the Impian X store concept in 2018, which is aimed at catering to owners of Honda motorcycles ranging from 100 cc to 250 cc in capacity with a one-stop location for all their Honda motorcycling needs, from sales, servicing, spare parts as well as road safety advice.

At Impian X, the customers’ interest in motorcycles is the centre of focus for Boon Siew Honda’s trained, friendly and enthusiastic sales consultants through all stages of the motorcycle sales process, from the initial introduction until the final delivery of the motorcycle.

Here, the customer will find a variety of motorcycles from the Boon Siew Honda stable on display, each displacing an engine capacity from 110 cc to 250 cc. The CKD range is comprised of the EX5, Wave Alpha, Wave 125i, RS150R, RS-X and Dash 125, while the sccoters include the Forza, ADV150, BeAT and Vario. The larger, sportier models also here are the CBR250RR, CRF250 Rally and CBR150R.

Amenities abound in Impian X locations, such as Wi-Fi internet access, drinking water supply, brochures as well as an air-conditioned waiting area, the latter where existing Honda motorcycle owners may wait while their bikes are attended to by technicians. Here, prospective customers can also engage with Honda sales staff on any Honda product which may have caught their interest.

The motorcycle servicing facilities at Impian X employs equipment authorised for use at all Boon Siew Honda outlets, and are therefore suited to use on all Honda motorcycles sold through the network. This also includes diagnostics equipment for quick diagnosis of a motorcycle’s electronic health. Of course, Honda genuine parts and fluids are used, in order for the the best protection and safety.

There are up to four motorcycle service bays at an Impian X location, aimed at providing the most efficient service possible; an average of 108 motorcycles are serviced at an Impian X centre each week.

The Honda Impian X one-stop centre is also where customers can find Honda genuine merchandise, including T-shirts, caps, helmets, raincoats, bags and other accessories which are exclusive to Impian X outlets. This is also where customers may limited-edition versions of Honda merchandise, too, and the inventory is periodically kept up to date.

Safety is paramount, therefore every customer purchasing a new motorcycle from an Impian X outlet will be given a pre-delivery safety advice (PDSA) briefing by well-trained and experienced sales consultants on site, as they take the customer through their motorcycle delivery process.

Keen to check out the Honda Impian X one-stop solution for motorcyclists? Click here to locate a dealer near you.