5 January 2022

The myTukar AutoFair 2022 takes place this weekend from January 7 to 9, 2022, at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South, which is where you will want to be to shop for a used car. There will be more than 1,000 pre-owned vehicles on display, with the promise of being the country’s largest-ever used car sales event; there will certainly be no shortage of choice.

A comprehensive selection of pre-owned vehicles await, covering every budget – the range will span cars from national makes Perodua and Proton and mainstream brands such as Honda and Toyota, through to premium entries from Mercedes-Benz, BMW and its ilk.

Each vehicle purchase at myTukar includes a one-year extended warranty and one year of free service – these are certainly rarities in the realm of used vehicles. If it turns out that the car isn’t the right one for you, fear not; a five-day, money-back guarantee means that you can just return it for a refund, no questions asked.

Plenty of offers are on hand to help sweeten the deal, such as vehicle financing interest rates from as low as 1.68%*, same-day approval and vehicle collection* as well as Trapo car mats free of charge with every vehicle purchase.

There’s more. the AutoFair will also host the myTukar Lucky Spin Promo – six prizes are up for grabs, and these are comprised of a ninth-generation Apple iPad, RM888 cashback, Raytech car tint worth RM1,000, an additional one-year extended warranty, a fuel card worth RM500 or a Trapo accessory voucher worth RM500.

That’s not all. Buying a vehicle at the myTukar AutoFair 2022 will put you in the running to win a Proton X70 Premium worth RM100,000, and each vehicle purchase will count as one entry into the myTukar 4th Anniversary Giveaway contest.

Buying your next car on trade-in? myTukar will offer an on-the-spot valuation for your current vehicle at the event itself. What’s more, the nationwide coverage offered by myTukar is comprised of larger, more premium car showrooms as well as full-fledged in-house service facilities, granting a worry-free maintenance experience – even with a used car.

Rest assured, there will be a high level of safety at the event. There will be strict Covid-19 prevention measures enforced, and these include contactless payments and mandatory use of masks, full vaccination and social distancing.

For more information, visit the myTukar AutoFair 2022 homepage, or browse the wide selection of vehicles currently available in the myTukar inventory to see what’s on offer.

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South

Lot 14225, KM 3.8,

Lebuhraya Damansara – Puchong,

47100 Puchong, Selangor

*Terms apply