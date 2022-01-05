In Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 5 January 2022 2:10 pm / Comments are Disabled

Sime Darby Auto Selection (SDAS) – the pre-owned car division of Sime Darby Motors in Malaysia – will be participating in the myTukar AutoFair 2022, which is happening this weekend (January 7-9) at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre at Puchong South.

SDAS will be bringing a fleet of pre-owned vehicles to the myTukar AutoFair 2022, comprising of various body types, from compact hatchbacks to SUVs. The fleet of cars won’t be just from the pool of brands distributed by the Sime Darby Group, but from all makes ranging from national cars to premium options.

SDAS, a subsidiary of Sime Darby Motors, is Malaysia’s largest and fastest-growing corporate multi-brand used car dealer. SDAS started life as a certified BMW Premium Selection dealer, but is now a nationwide multi-brand dealer with several locations. For peace of mind and assurance, SDAS guarantees that the quality of its products and services are unmatched in the used car industry.

SDAS and myTukar are partners in the used car retailing business. Both parties announced an exclusive partnership in October 2020 that has seen SDAS expand its network nationwide, enabling access to a wider procurement grid that presents more choices to SDAS customers. The collaboration with myTukar also enhances SDAS’ inventory management of by anchoring on myTukar’s proprietary big data analytics of used car transactions.