It’s a new year, and what better way to celebrate it than with a new BMW. You’ll be able to find the perfect ride to usher in 2022 at Auto Bavaria’s three-day event happening this weekend at its various outlets nationwide.

There will be plenty of deals in store, and you can look forward to low interest rates*, attractive rebates* and a high trade-in value* for your old car on top of sales tax exemptions. Every purchase of a new car from Auto Bavaria will also come with a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty* as well as free scheduled servicing**.

You’ll be able to browse through a wide selection of vehicles, from new cars, including incoming new 2022 stock, to approved used BMW vehicles by BMW Premium Selection (BPS). The latter comes with a minimum of 12 months’ BPS warranty* and a comprehensive 360-degree technical and optical check, so you can make that purchase with great peace of mind.

Make your way to an Auto Bavaria showroom this January 14 to 16 to find the BMW that will light up your coming year. To find out more about the New Year event, visit the Auto Bavaria page here, or call your preferred showrooms to schedule an appointment in advance. You can contact the Auto Bavaria showrooms at the following numbers:

Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara – 1-300-13-3338

Auto Bavaria Kuala Lumpur – 03-2056 4288

Auto Bavaria Sungai Besi – 03-9223 3200

Auto Bavaria Balakong – 03-9081 8139

Auto Bavaria Penang – 04-2387 888

Auto Bavaria Johor Bahru – 07-232 2288

Auto Bavaria Tebrau – 07-213 0888

*Terms and conditions apply. Offers may vary across BMW models.

**Free scheduled service is provided in accordance with the Condition Based Service (CBS) system in your BMW vehicle.