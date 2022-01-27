In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 27 January 2022 1:15 pm / Comments are Disabled

Have you gotten tired of online shopping? Want a break from the monotone and buy yourself something nice at the malls? How about some matching merchandise to go with your beloved Mercedes-Benz?

From January 26 to February 27, you can drop by the Cycle & Carriage Mercedes-Benz Shop & Go Pop-up Store in 1 Utama Shopping Centre. It’s open to everyone, so if you’re a fan of the brand or a customer yourself, be sure to head over to the first-of-a-kind pop-up store at Ground Floor, Luxe, New Wing, 1 Utama.

There will be a huge variety of Mercedes-Benz branded goods on sale, including apparels such as t-shirts, polo tees, jackets and caps. Also available for purchase are fashion accessories like watches, wallets, key rings, as well as travel necessities such as suitcases, rucksacks and thermos flask.

Of course, who can forget the range of car accessories? Fancy yourself some new valve caps, hub caps and wheel lock nuts for your Mercedes-Benz? There’s also special fragrances for your car, and stylish child seats as well. The best part is, you get to enjoy discounts of up to 30% on selected goods, plus a complimentary gift with a minimum spend of RM500.

That’s not all! In conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year, and to celebrate the opening of the Cycle & Carriage Mercedes-Benz Shop & Go Pop-up Store, you get to enjoy an additional 5% discount on anything that is red in colour. This special promo ends on January 31.

For car guys, there is a Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 on display, one that is aptly finished in Crystal Carmine Red for Chinese New Year and fully equipped with accessories, such as a bicycle rack and carrier rails. So, what are you waiting for? Head on over, today!