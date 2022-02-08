In Feature Stories / By Harvinder Sidhu / 8 February 2022 10:29 am / Comments are Disabled

If there’s one thing most Malaysians love, it’s the convenience of a one-stop-shop. You’re now spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping malls, plus we also have the largest automotive complex in the region.

For car owners, the new Hap Seng Body & Paint Centre is the equivalent of a have-it-all facility. The new three-storey BPC – located in Seksyen 23 Shah Alam – sits on a 3.4-acre plot of land, with a total built-up area of 20,209 sq metres (excluding basement and roof).

The facility, which is approved by JPJ and PIAM (General Insurance Association Of Malaysia), boasts a staggering 152 mechanical and body repair bays. Of that, 105 are spread across the ground and first floors, which caters specifically for Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

The remaining 47 occupy the entire second floor, which is open to vehicles of all makes. Hap Seng has been appointed as the authorised repairer for esteemed brands such as Aston Martin, Bentley, Volkswagen, and many more to come.

As the Centre of Competence for body and paint repair, the facility is decked out with state-of-the art equipment, the kind hardly found elsewhere. For example, there’s a Celette chassis jig for frame alignment and straightening, which works in tandem with a highly accurate three-dimensional analytics system to achieve the best results possible. Other notable tools include high-performance aluminium welders and cutting-edge wheel alignment stations.

When it comes to painting, there’s no cutting corners here. All vehicles will go through the same rigorous process, which starts with putty application and hours of sanding for optimal flatness. After that, the repaired area will be given a few coats of primer (ensures better paint adhesion) before it goes through the Flexicure shortwave infrared curing station.

Then, the car gets appropriately masked and sent into a ventilated spray booth. The cutting-edge spray booth is equipped with low-bake infrared gas robotic system, which offers drying and curing times as quick as eight minutes per panel. To put that into perspective, the turnover rate is eight cars per day, per painter!

Once done, its trims and fittings get refitted, and the vehicle is polished over. Prior to the handover, the cars go through the standardised Hap Seng Quality Assurance inspection.

Now, if you’ve ever had your car repainted, you would know that the results are often not as good as new. To achieve near factory-level finish is a big ask, and few paint shops are equipped with the right combination of skilled workforce, equipment and facilities to get the job done perfectly.

But as per all the above, no matter how extensive or insignificant the damage is on your prized vehicle, just be at peace, because the HS Body & Paint Centre is truly up to the task.

In fact, to celebrate its grand opening, customers can enjoy free body paint assessment and paint warranty of up to 10 years! The company is also offering up to 20% discount for repair and paintworks for your first car, and up to 40% off for your second car.

The Hap Seng BPC is located at: Block 13, Hap Seng Industrial Park, No. 12, Persiaran Perusahaan, Seksyen 23, 40300 Shah Alam, Selangor. You may call 603-55431369 for more info, or drop them a text on WhatsApp, here.