Advertorial / 28 February 2022

Love it or hate it, car ownership is a reality for most Malaysians, as the automobile is one of the few convenient ways of getting around the country. We may be enthusiasts, you and I, but the average citizen isn’t interested in horsepower, turbochargers or a Sport mode, and the less they have to deal with the hassle of owning a car, the better.

That’s even more true if that person doesn’t even need to use a car every day – who can normally get around just fine by using either public transport or a ride-hailing service – but requires quick and easy transportation every once in a while. Maybe they need to travel for work or take a simple day trip, or maybe they just have to carry around a bunch of stuff from one place to another.

There is, of course, already a way to use a car without owning one, and that’s SOCAR. I’m sure you’ve already heard of it – after all, it’s Malaysia’s #1 car rental app with over 2,000 vehicles available for you to drive across the country. There are over 1,000 SOCAR zones located in the Klang Valley, Johor Bahru, Penang, Ipoh, Seremban and Melaka, so chances are there’s one near you.

With SOCAR, there’s no deposit, no paperwork, no commitment. You don’t have to deal with salespeople, vehicle maintenance or the yearly rush to renew your road tax and insurance. Just a few taps on your smartphone and you’ll be able to book a car anytime you need it.

And since variety is the spice of life, SOCAR has a wide range of vehicles for you to rent from only RM6 per hour. Depending on your needs or wants, you’ll be able to try out a different sedan, SUV, hatchback, MPV and many others every day.

But what if there’s a SOCAR zone too far from you? Not to worry, as you can get a SOCAR delivered to you with SOCAR-2-YOU, which offers car deliveries and pick-ups in selected areas. And if you’re looking to step out of city limits, you can also use SOCAR Intercity to book a one-way drive to and from Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Penang at SOCAR Intercity zones.

As you can see, there’s a SOCAR service that fits your life, so give it a try today! Download the SOCAR app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and get booking.