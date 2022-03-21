In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 21 March 2022 5:42 pm / Comments are Disabled

Malaysia is ready to rebound and get back on the roads once again, whether it is to emerge from lockdowns due to the pandemic, or because of floods which have blighted certain areas of the country. In either instance, SOCAR is on hand for your mobility needs.

The benefits are also on offer if you are planning air travel. SOCAR-2-YOU is now available for door-to-door delivery of your booked vehicles, and this now allows you to opt for airport drop off; handy when you are on your way to catching a flight, and this way you don’t even need to catch a taxi or e-hailing ride!

Best of all, the SOCAR-2-YOU door-to-door delivery for your airport mobility is available for travelling to airports in Peninsular Malaysia as well as in Sabah.

The airports covered include the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2, Sepang; Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang Airport), Selangor; Melaka International Airport, Melaka; Senai International Airport, Johor Bahru; Sultan Azlan Shah Airport, Ipoh, Perak; Bayan Lepas International Airport, Penang; and Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Sabah.

For the latest addition to the SOCAR network that is Sabah, the expansion into East Malaysia brings exciting introductory offers for motorists in the Land Below the Wind.

New SOCAR users – such as in Sabah – will get to enjoy up to 80% off their booking prices between March 7 and April 5, 2022, with the promo code TRYKK80. This promotion entitles its user to a maximum booking duration of five hours, where the discount is capped at RM50 and is limited to one use per SOCAR member.

Certainly, SOCAR will have the car to suit your needs. Do you have relatives due to visit, or large items to move, and your present vehicle is just too cramped for the job at hand? You can book a more spacious ride from SOCAR, such as the Honda HR-V or Toyota Innova, for a more comfortable time on the road as you host your guests for sightseeing.

With the SOCAR Short and Long Drive offer, you can book vehicles for short drives or longer, multi-day trips, and you will still enjoy attractive promotions. From now until March 31, the short drive promotion offers a 40% discount for bookings of at least six hours, while the long drive booking promotion offers RM80 off bookings of at least 28 hours.

There’s more you can get involved with. From now until March 31, SOCAR is engaging its customers with social media-based giveaways, which can help you pass the time on a road trip – or even when running errands – in a SOCAR vehicle. Take part in the SOCAR Find my Drive billboard challenge, and win exciting prizes including free drives, movie tickets and food vouchers!

As you will have gathered by now, there is plenty to enjoy from SOCAR this month. To find out more, check out the SOCAR on Facebook and Instagram, and on the SOCAR website for more information.