Advertorial / 4 April 2022

With the heat becoming more intense as the year progresses, caring for your vehicle’s paintwork and interior becomes even more important. The ALVA Concept Store is on hand to offer car care solutions at competitive prices, with full-vehicle tinting and ceramic coating deals on offer.

The presence of window tint on a car is most apparent in our climate, especially when we climb aboard a car that has been sun-soaked. ALVA is offering a RM488 full-car tint package, which brings the benefits of 98% infrared (heat) rejection and 99% UV ray rejection.

These can be specified in varying levels of darkness, or visible light transmission (VLT) of 30%, 50%, 65%, 80% and 95%. For peace of mind, tints from ALVA are covered by a seven-year warranty.

While applying window tint films that offer privacy as well as protection against sun damage, remember, too that your vehicle’s bodywork is exposed to the elements such as the sun, rain and contaminants. To that end, ALVA also offers the RM588 full-car ceramic coating package.

This coating package consists of a three-layer, 9H-rated ceramic coating and a premium wash and polish service. With this package, the ceramic coating is applied to your vehicle’s windscreen, rims, interior as well as lamps, and for peace of mind, is covered by a three-year warranty.

Because the ALVA Concept Store is a one-stop car care location, not only can you have window tint film and bodywork coating applied, you can also find repainting services, customised stickers, in-car audio and accessories to spruce up your vehicle with, in addition to the engine maintenance and air-conditioning servicing that can be engaged as well.

Ready to get your vehicle freshened up? Head on over to the ALVA Concept Store locations in Damansara, Melaka and Johor Bahru, as well as the ALVA location in PJ that specialises in vehicle coating. To find out more, get in touch with ALVA or check out their website; you can also engage with ALVA on Facebook.