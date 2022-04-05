In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 5 April 2022 12:38 pm / Comments are Disabled

Ramadan bazaars are a cultural staple in Malaysia, offering a variety of delicious foods for visitors from all walks of life to savour. There’s certainly no shortage of bazaars for you to visit but getting to them can be a bit of challenge if you don’t own a car of your own.

Sure, you could book a ride to get to your destination, but what if you and your large group of friends want to check out a bazaar together? Will everyone fit into one car? Or perhaps you already have a car but just want to try driving something entirely different?

Thankfully, peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace TREVO has a large selection of vehicles available for rent, from sedans and hatchbacks to SUVs as well as European convertibles and sedans, so you and your friends and family can arrive in style.

The Ramadan period is also when many Malaysians will start shopping ahead of the Hari Raya celebrations that come after, and should you require a bigger vehicle to ferry both passengers and all your purchases, TREVO has a range of seven-seater MPVs available in their fleet too.

From dream cars to daily drivers and so much more, TREVO has a vehicle that suits your needs, all at an affordable rate. The best part is, TREVO is currently offering a special promotion on car rental bookings this Ramadan until April 30, 2022, so you can enjoy driving around in a new ride for less.

As part of the promotion, daytime bookings are being offered with a 25% discount when you use the code “BERSYUKUR25.” Applicable with a minimum spend of RM300 and capped at RM100, the code is valid for two bookings per user with a minimum booking lead time of 12 hours.

Meanwhile, a 30% discount is available for nighttime bookings (from 2pm to 10pm) with the code “BERSYUKUR30.” This requires a minimum spend of RM330 and the maximum discount amount is capped at RM135. As with daytime bookings, the code is valid for two bookings per user, and there’s also a minimum booking lead time – nine hours for nighttime bookings.

With a wide range of vehicles to choose from and with attractive discounts on offer, rent a car with TREVO this Ramadan and shake up your mobility experience. Find out more about TREVO’s Ramadan promotion here, where you’ll also be able to see all the exciting vehicles available for booking.