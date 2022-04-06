In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 6 April 2022 2:25 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’re shopping for a pre-owned vehicle for the upcoming festive season, Sime Darby Auto Selection has a comprehensive range of models fo you to pick from, and if you happen to be eyeing making that balik kampung trip with the family in comfort, the Hyundai Starex looks to be the ideal pick.

The 2021 Hyundai Grand Starex Executive Plus certainly has a lot going for it, especially with a spacious interior – the ability to seat 11 provides plenty of space for all your needs and makes long journeys ultra comfortable. There’s plenty of power too, with a 170 PS and 441 Nm 2.5 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel make those drives effortless.

Prices start from RM157,888 for the MPV, and to sweeten the deal further, every purchase of a Grand Starex Executive Plus comes with a free RM500 petrol voucher. Make sure you grab it quick, because the limited time opportunity only runs until May 31.

With Sime Darby Auto Selection, a lot of the guessing work is taken out of the process, so you know exactly what you’re getting at attractive prices. Find out more about the deal here or contact the nearest Auto Selection showrooms to book your test drive today: