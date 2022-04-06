In Advertorial / By Danny Tan / 6 April 2022 4:18 pm / Comments are Disabled

That’s right. paultan.org is looking for new writers and video hosts. If you’re a car nut and want to make a living writing and talking about cars, this could be the job for you.

To quote Hafriz Shah (and because I ran out of ideas, that’s why you’re needed) “certain things, you either can, or cannot do, and writing most definitely falls into that category”. I’ll add hosting videos to that.

So, if you’ve been reading car magazines and websites your whole life, and/or subscribe to every auto channel on YouTube and fancy yourself doing this, here’s your chance to live the dream, so to speak.

Write in to us. Say hello, include your resume, and submit a sample article to [email protected] with the title ‘I AM YOUR NEW WRITER’.

The piece can be about anything – a topic you’re passionate about or a review of your own car – but be yourself and put your own spin on it. If you have a video sample, send it over too. Don’t forget to add the promo code ‘FREETUITION’ for complimentary English language and life lessons from Anthony Lim.