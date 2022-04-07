In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 7 April 2022 2:58 pm / Comments are Disabled

Salam Ramadan. The fasting month has started and Hari Raya Aidilfitri is just around the corner now. If you’ve been toying with the idea of a new BMW to drive home for the celebration, why not take advantage of Auto Bavaria’s Pre-Raya Specials?

Happening this weekend, April 8-10, there’s no better time and place to buy your dream BMW. Auto Bavaria’s pre-Raya deals come with low interest rates and high trade-in value for your current car, on top of attractive rebates. Also, your new BMW will come with five years of unlimited mileage warranty and free scheduled service, ensuring peace of mind down the line.

Whether it’s a Sports Activity Vehicle for family adventures, a sleek Gran Coupe or BMW mainstays such as the 3 Series and 5 Series, check them out at Auto Bavaria’s Pre-Raya Specials event this weekend.

Auto Bavaria outlets in Ara Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, Sungai Besi, Penang, Johor Bahru and Tebrau will be hosting the event from April 8-10, 9am to 6pm. Walk in at any of the locations above or drop your details here, and Auto Bavaria’s dedicated sales advisors will be in contact with you.