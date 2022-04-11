In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 11 April 2022 4:21 pm / Comments are Disabled

Hitting our strides with the usage of our vehicles will mean that the time for servicing comes around more often, and so Millennium Welt has the Fast Lane service on offer for its customers to have their vehicle servicing needs attended to, and be on their way promptly once again.

With Fast Lane servicing, you’ll get your vehicle serviced and turned around within two hours. Should you prefer or require after-hours convenience, you can also book in for night service at Millennium Welt on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Not only will you get to have your car servicing needs attended to at your convenience, you will also get to beat the crowd and thus have better peace of mind, as well. Here, the night service on Tuesdays and Thursdays are from 6pm to 10pm, and you’ll even have dinner provided, on the house!

The Millennium Welt network means that your BMW servicing needs aren’t limited to a specific area, with outlets in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan; Batu Pahat, Johor and Kuantan, Pahang as well as in Kuala Lumpur.

The latest BMW Millennium Welt location in Kuala Lumpur is off Jalan Kuching, where the facility features 20 work bays, 16 hoists and provisions for alignment and brake test services to ensure your pride and joy is in its best health.

The service experience is also augmented thanks to three reception-at-the-car (RATC) bays and five of the aforementioned fast service lanes, in order to get you and your vehicle back on the road as quickly as possible.

For an outlet such as BMW Millennium Welt Kuala Lumpur North, future readiness is well embedded in its plans too, where electric vehicle owners stand to benefit from the DC charger that can accommodate charging two EVs at the same time.

Ready to have your BMW servicing needs fast-tracked in order for you to get back to enjoying your vehicle as soon as possible? Get in touch with Millennium Welt, and for more information, check out the Millennium Welt website or their official Facebook page.