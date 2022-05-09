In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 9 May 2022 4:37 pm / Comments are Disabled

Whether you’re still in the hometown preparing to come back to the city, or already back in town and back to work, your own set of wheels would make things more convenient.

If you don’t own a car but want to have the convenience of getting around by car the rest of this holiday season, TREVO has a solution for you. With your own set of wheels, you can travel at your own pace. Depart when you want and stop whenever you desire, whether it’s that charming cafe or a famous food haunt. If that sounds appealing, check out TREVO, the peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace.

TREVO has a large selection of cars available for rent, from economical and practical sedans and hatchbacks to larger SUVs for more space. They even have luxury MPVs and premium European convertibles and sedans if you want to travel in style.

Now is the best time to try out TREVO as the TREVO Raya 2022 Promo is offering 20% off bookings with the promo code RAYADRIVE. The discount is applicable to bookings and drives from now till May 15, 2022, with the minimum spend of RM180. The discount is capped at RM80 and is valid for one-time use only. This is a great opportunity to enjoy the convenience of having your own vehicle during the holiday season – check out TREVO’s range of cars and rates here.