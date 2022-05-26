In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 26 May 2022 6:18 pm / Comments are Disabled

Of the myriad lessons learnt in the past two years, among them is the importance of air quality to one’s wellbeing. If you’ve been waiting for a good deal to emerge before purchasing an air purifier, great news – Blueair products will be on offer, and you’ll get to get up close with these at a Blueair event that will take place at the Mid Valley Megamall in the East Entrance Atrium, from May 30 until June 5.

At the upcoming Blueair promotional event, a purchase of any Blueair air purifier will entitle you, the customer, to one complimentary Blueair replacement particle filter (purchases of Blueair HealthProtect purifiers will receive a complimentary Smartfilter), and one complimentary 10% discount voucher for your next purchase of a Blueair air purifier. You will also stand a chance to win prizes worth up to RM58,888!

Buy a Blueair air purifier at the event this month, and you will stand to enjoy purchase-with-purchase deals; it will be a great opportunity for you to buy an additional unit for use elsewhere in your home, or vehicle.

Blueair is an industry leader in performance testing for air quality, and the first major air purifier brand to test for coronavirus removal using live strains of the SARS CoV-2 virus. When the HealthProtect 7400 series of air purifiers was tested with the live virus, results found a virus removal rate of 99.99% from a test chamber of 13 cubic feet (368 litres) – click here to learn more about the protection capability of the Blueair HealthProtect range.

At the upcoming promotional event, Blueair product specialists will be present on-site, where they can guide you through your product selection process as you go about choosing the right air purifier for your needs.

When you purchase a Blueair air purifier from the HealthProtect series, you can then also buy a Blue Pure Fan at a lower, PWP price of RM529 (regularly priced at RM1,688).

Certainly when we are now much more mobile compared to before, you will also want the reassurance of clean air whenever possible when being out and about. Though not always apparent, the in-car environment we spend time in could also contain harmful substances benzene, formaldehyde and other particles.

For clean air in your car, you can also purchase for your vehicles the Cabin range of air purifiers at PWP prices of RM618 for the Cabin P1 (regular price RM1,488) and RM818 for the Cabin P2i (regular price RM1,988). Great deals, surely.

That’s not all. As a Blueair customer at the promotional event, you are entitled to partake in the Blueair Lucky Spin, where you can win prizes including the Blueair Blue Pure Fan and the KitchenAid Stand Mixer KSM 175. As mentioned – all in, there are a total of RM58,888 in prizes to be won!

Be sure to take advantage of the upcoming Blueair promotional event that will be taking place at the East Atrium in Mid Valley, from May 30 until June 5. Find out more about the latest deals from Blueair, here.