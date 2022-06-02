In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 2 June 2022 4:21 pm / Comments are Disabled

Pet parents, here’s something fun and beneficial for you and your furkids. We’re familiar with in-car safety for humans. Buckle up, have a good driving position, pay full attention on the road, etc. But how about safety for our pets? Our furry buddies need to travel safe too – don’t forget that.

This weekend, come to Desa ParkCity (of course you know this place, pet lover) and learn all about in-car safety for pets with none other than Volvo, the foremost name in car safety. Trust Volvo to have the range of safety harness and dividers for pets, which will be showcased at the event. These official accessories are specially made for Volvo cars, but even if you don’t own a Volvo yet, it’s good knowledge.

While you’re here, check out the range of Volvo SUVs and sedans on display, and those who place a booking at the roadshow will receive an exclusive booking gift as well.

This is actually the third instalment of Sime Darby Swedish Auto’s Pets Safety & Ownership Roadshow after the first two were held in Mont Kiara and Desa ParkCity. Unlike most events, this one is not just for you, but for your four-legged friend as well. Visit the displays and take photos with your furkid for free pet treats! Find out more about the upcoming roadshow, here.

This weekend’s activity for your furkid is sorted, then. The Swedish Auto Pets Safety & Ownership Roadshow will be at V88 Cafe, Desa ParkCity (CP2 Parking) this weekend (June 4-5), 10am till 8pm on both days – see you and your pet there!