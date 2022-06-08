In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 8 June 2022 9:30 am / Comments are Disabled

Evocative of warm summer days by the sea, Acqua di Giò has been an iconic staple of Giorgio Armani’s fragrances since 1996. Its enduring marine-inspired scent is loved the world over, capturing the essence of water and man’s connection to it – and now it’s been reimagined as Acqua di Giò Eau de Parfum, developed for those seeking something more intense and long-lasting.

Like the original, it celebrates the relationship between man and sea, with notes of sparkling green mandarin, clary sage heart and patchouli essence – creating a serene yet sensual effect that endures on the skin. Its staying power lies in Yodanol, a new molecule that allows the freshness of Acqua di Giò Eau de Parfum to last infinitely and maintain its intensity.

The fragrance also marks Giorgio Armani’s commitment to sustainability as it is carbon neutral, thanks to efforts in reforestation and responsible sourcing. This concept extends to the bottle itself, which has been designed to be highly recyclable, utilising transparent glass and a dark wood cap – the latter uses less plastic and metal compared to the usual plastic and aluminium caps.

Now, you have the opportunity to experience the infinite freshness for yourself. That’s right – from now until June 30, 2022, paultan.org readers are invited to redeem a complimentary Giorgio Armani Acqua di Giò Eau de Parfum trial kit* at any Armani beauty boutique or counter. Sign up here to try it first. For more information, visit the official Armani beauty Malaysia website.

*While stocks last, based on first-come basis