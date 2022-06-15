In Advertorial, Cars, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 15 June 2022 6:19 pm / Comments are Disabled

Demand for new cars of late is especially strong, which means that supply will be far overtaken by demand. Even for mainstream models which are clearly the love of the nation, the imbalance remains, and so the appeal of shopping beyond the market of brand new cars beckons.

This is where the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 comes in, which will take place at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Plentong, Johor Bahru this weekend, from June 17 to 19. A veritable buffet spread of cars are immediately available, and among them is this, a 2019 Perodua Myvi.

This particular example of the perennial Malaysian favourite is a 1.3 X with automatic transmission, and is listed for RM44,700, with 44,242 km on its odometer, and this one is finished in the timeless hue that is Glittering Silver. To make ownership even more accessible, this can be financed from just RM490 per month.

As is the case with all cars which are myTukar Certified, this 2019 Myvi has undergone a 160-point inspection. This means that it has been cleared to have sustained no major accident damage, no fire damage nor flood damage, and has been found to be mechanically sound with a road test conducted.

Its interior, underbody and engine compartment checks out too, with just minor blemishes found on the windscreen and the right-hand-side headlight.

This being a 1.3 X, motive power comes courtesy of a 1NR-VE 1.3 litre Dual VVT-i naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 94 hp at 6,000 rpm and 121 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, driving the front wheels through a four-speec automatic transmission. Rolling stock is a set of 14-inch wheels, and helping to navigate direction changes is electric power steering.

There are welcome conveniences to be had here, such as hill start assist, and eco-idle helps with fuel consumption when one gets inevitably stuck in inner-city traffic. Front parking sensors reduce the guesswork when taking on tight spaces, and are joined by power-folding side mirrors for good measure. Inside, the Myvi 1.3 X offers creature comforts including radio, USB and Bluetooth for your audio content, and a USB charger for your mobile devices.

Prefer something other than the evergreen B-segment hatchback? There’s plenty more to choose from at the myTukar Auto Fair 2022, and that’s not all; every myTukar purchase comes with a FREE one-year extended warranty and two FREE service appointments.

If you change your mind for any reason at all after making your purchase, you can just return the car thanks to the myTukar five-day money back guarantee, no questions asked.

myTukar Experience Centres such as the one in Johor Bahru are one-stop centres that facilitate a seamless car-buying journey, with customer convenience in mind. Every step of the process – from Puspakom Inspection, JPJ registration, loan applications, to insurance arrangement – is handled by the company. You can trade-in your current vehicle, too, and product experts will be on-site to on-the-spot trade-in offer with maximum value for your vehicle at the event.

In addition to the services and wide range of products, vehicle purchases made at the event in Johor Bahru will also put you in the running to win one of 10 pairs of all-expense-paid tickets to watch Liverpool play Manchester United in Bangkok.

To do so, make your vehicle booking by June 19 and have it delivered by June 30, and correctly answer a quiz when you receive a phone call from myTukar; this could see you on your way to Bangkok to watch the live football match.

There’s more. Buy your car at the event, and the first 100 bookings can get loan interest rates as low as 1.88%, along with the chance to win up to RM1,000 in vouchers from the Spin & Win promo. There’s also a RM12,000 pool of prizes to be won, including iPhone 13, an iPad, a PlayStation 5 console, an Android SmartTV, a Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum as well as a Karcher water jet, a Karcher vacuum and a Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee machine.

For the event itself at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre in Johor Bahru, food trucks will be present for your food and beverage needs. In keeping with the times, Covid-19 precautions will be in place, and masks usage will continue to be mandatory. For your peace of mind, event crew and staff will frequently clean the venue, in particular for frequently-touched surfaces to ensure safety and hygiene.

Find out more at the official myTukar event website. Head on over to the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 this June 17-19, from 9.30am to 8pm daily. You may also reach out to myTukar below:

Call : 03-7890 4499

WhatsApp : +6018-2249999

Email: [email protected]

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Plentong, JB

Jalan Masai Lama,

Taman Perindustrian Plentong

81750 Johor Bahru, Johor.