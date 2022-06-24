In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 24 June 2022 12:39 pm / Comments are Disabled

The race is on if you are aiming to take advantage of the SST exemption that ends on June 30, 2022, which is just over a week away.

At Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors, you will get the chance to enjoy the purchase of your Hyundai of choice at pre-SST prices across all fully imported (CBU) and locally assembled (CKD) models currently on sale. To make the purchase even more attainable, Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors will be accepting bookings with downpayments of just 1% of the vehicle’s price!

Selected new Hyundai models from Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors come with a five-year, 300,000 km warranty* as well as a three-year, 50,000 km free maintenance package*. That’s not all, as with each successful booking of a car, you stand a chance to win gold coins worth RM2,000; three winners will be selected.

While the deadline for SST exemption remains at June 30, 2022, the Malaysian government has extended the deadline for the registration of vehicles purchased by that date. To that end, pre-SST prices for these bookings made before the deadline will remain valid as long as the vehicles are registered before March 31, 2023. That buys some time for vehicles that may be delayed by any bottlenecks in the supply chain.

So, be quick to register your interest and secure your booking of a new Hyundai at SST-exempt prices before the deadline at the end of this month – all you need to pay is just 1% of the vehicle’s price to make the booking!

*Terms and conditions apply. Offers may vary across Hyundai models.