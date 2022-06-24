In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 24 June 2022 9:55 am / Comments are Disabled

If you’ve been eyeing a new vehicle, there’s surely no better time than now to get one now, what with the sales tax exemption set to end on June 30. The good news is that the exemption will apply for any car booked before July 1, 2022, as long as it is registered before March 31, 2023.

To help you take advantage of that, Sime Darby Motors is offering a host of deals across its brands in its latest sales campaign, which takes place this June 24-26 at Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara.

Sime Darby Swedish Auto will have plenty of showroom activities in store, if it’s a Volvo you’re looking for.

If it’s a BMW you’re after, Auto Bavaria is offering exceptional rebates on the entire range of BMW models it sells. Additionally, every purchase will be accompanied by a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty with free scheduled service* to ensure peace of mind ownership.

All MINI models will also enjoy SST savings, and come with a four-year warranty*. Elsewhere, enjoy exceptional deals on selected models in the BMW Motorrad range.

Meanwhile, all new Jaguar or Land Rover models will come with a five-year warranty and free service. There’s also a wide selection of approved used JLR models available, including the Jaguar E-Pace at RM299k. All approved used JLR models come with a minimum warranty of two years/100,000 km, and up to five years/150,000 km – whichever comes first.

As for Hyundai, you’ll enjoy a five-year, 300,000-km vehicle warranty* and a three-year, 50,000-km free maintenance package* on selected new Hyundai models booked*. Additionally, every successful booking puts buyers in the running to win gold coins worth RM2,000 (three winners monthly).

Over at Ford, attractive cash rebates and/or a free maintenance package* is being offered for selected Ranger variants. Exclusively for this event, buyers will get a free all-weather floor mat set designed specially by Ford Performance. There will also be Ford merchandise for those test driving a Ford at the SDAC showroom.

Finally, Sime Darby Motors is also offering a wide range of pre-owned vehicles at attractive prices through its Auto Selection division. Additionally, service your car at the Auto Selection service centre and you’ll enjoy a free 27-point check on your vehicle as well as a 15% discount on selected parts.

So, be quick about it, because there’s not much time left to enjoy SST savings. Head on over to Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara this June 24-26 to get that deal, before it’s gone for good. Register your interest here or find out more by contacting the following numbers:

Ford – Auto Connexion: 03-76215111

Jaguar Land Rover Ara Damansara: 03-92123103

Hyundai – Auto Hyundai: 03-76282500

BMW, MINI and Motorrad – Auto Bavaria: 1300-133-338

Volvo – Swedish Auto: 03-76233200

Pre-Owned – Auto Selection: 03-40652500

*Terms and conditions apply. Offers may vary across BMW, MINI, Ford and Hyundai models.