In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 19 July 2022 10:29 am / 0 comments

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022 is set to take place next weekend (July 23-24, 2022) at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), and if you’re looking to take your first step into owning an electric vehicle, there’s no better place to get yourself educated.

As Malaysia’s first comprehensive EV showcase, EVx is where you can learn about buying, owning and living with an EV, with talks by industry experts and ownership discussion forums. If you’re considering an EV for your next car or just want to find out what the hype is all about, make your down to EVx.

Should you decide to pull the trigger on an EV, you’ll be able to take advantage of RHB Bank’s Green Financing which is exclusive to eco-friendly cars, including fully electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles.

As one of the partners for EVx, RHB’s Green Financing offers a variable rate financing scheme for electrified cars with rates as low as 2.06% per annum (flat rate equivalent), while giving you the flexibility to reduce principal outstanding balances. Not only that, it offers you up to 90% financing and tenures of up to nine years for amounts between RM100,000 and RM500,000 – find out more here.

Exclusive for this event, every successful financing also comes with a complimentary first year personal accident coverage of RM100,000 from Syarikat Takaful Malaysia.

In addition to the benefits you get with RHB’s Green Financing, the first 70 customers to book an EV at EVx will also receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag, complete with RM2,000 worth of auto window film (V-Kool), air purification solutions (Blueair) and home solar PV power system (Alpha Solar) vouchers.

EVx takes place next weekend and is open to the public with no entry fee, so come on down to SCCC to immerse yourself in the EV world and say hello to the paultan.org editorial team (one is an EV user, another has an EV on the way, and one more is a former EV owner). See you there!

*RHB base rate (BR) is based on current prevailing BR of 3% as at July 13, 2022. Offered rates vary depending on your commercial credit assessment.