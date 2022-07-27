In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 July 2022 12:23 pm / 1 comment

Rawang/Serendah residents or those who use the Federal Route 1 to head north, take note. The Rawang Bypass will be closed for 12 hours this Sunday to make way for the Selangor Bypass Half Marathon 2022 event.

As the run happens on Sunday morning (July 31), the Rawang Bypass will be closed to all traffic from Saturday midnight till noon on Sunday. That’s 12am till 12pm, half a day. Alternative routes will be the PLUS North South Highway or the traditional way of going into Rawang town and passing the many traffic lights before you’re finally “free” at Serendah.

Who’s a runner here? Have you ran the Rawang Bypass before? I feel pain just by thinking of the route. The start and finish point is Tesco Rawang (now Lotus’s) and much of the first half of the HM (there’s also a 12 km run with a U-turn midway) is uphill all the way. Conversely, the final section is downhill all the way, so here’s hoping that you don’t have knee pain to deal with. Drivers, just imagine being on foot the next time you’re climbing this scenic road.

The flag-off time for the HM is 4.30 am and it’s 5am for the 12 km run. Good luck!