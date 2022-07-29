In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 29 July 2022 10:28 am / Comments are Disabled

Trading in your used vehicle can be a daunting process for the uninitiated. What you were promised at the start of the process may not necessarily be what you get at the end of it, which leads to a feeling of being shortchanged.

To inject a lot more transparency into a world that many deem murky, renowned Mercedes-Benz dealer Cycle & Carriage is inviting you to its Trade-in Event which is set to take place this weekend (July 29-31, 2022) at neu, which is Cycle & Carriage’s first lifestyle concept store located in 1Utama Shopping Centre.

At the event, experienced evaluators will be on hand to assess your Mercedes-Benz, provided it is below the age of seven years. Once the 215-point inspection vehicle is completed, you will be presented with a valuation that is finalised, meaning there are no hidden fees that reduce the amount paid to you.

On that mention, should you accept the valuation and decide to trade in your Mercedes-Benz, Cycle & Carriage will assist you in settling your outstanding car loan (if any), before disbursing the remaining funds to you within three working days. The entire process is meant to be as transparent as possible for your total peace of mind.

If you’re unable to attend the Trade-in Event at neu by Cycle & Carriage, don’t worry because you can also get your Mercedes-Benz evaluated at any of the nine Cycle & Carriage dealerships nationwide – find the one closest to you.

Trading in a used car shouldn’t be a messy affair, and with Cycle & Carriage’s Trade-in Event, it doesn’t have to be. As a reminder, the event takes place this weekend from July 29-31 at neu by Cycle & Carriage as well as all Cycle & Carriage dealerships, and you can find out more information about it here.

