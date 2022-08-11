In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 11 August 2022 5:07 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’ve been wanting to check out the new Volkswagen Golf R-Line, here’s your chance. Volkswagen is holding a nationwide showroom event at dealerships across the country this weekend – August 13 – 14 – and the Mk8 Golf R-Line will be at all the outlets for viewing and test drives!

Also on hand will be the new Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Life. Both the SUV and hatchback were recently introduced in the Malaysian market and this will be the first time that they are available for public test drives. The dealerships are accepting orders, so you can place a booking on the spot.

The latest Golf’s timeless design is made sportier with R-Line styling, complemented by 17-inch Valencia alloys and twin faux exhaust tailpipe trim in chrome. The Mk8 is easily distinguished from its full LED headlights and taillights, with a slim LED illumination strip that runs across the front grille.

The Golf R-Line is equipped with an intelligent voice control system (activated by saying ‘Hello Volkswagen’ or by pressing a button on the steering wheel), front sport seats in Sardegna fabric and Art Velours side bolsters (with R-line logo on the headrests), three-zone Climatronic air con with Air Care filter, 30-colour ambient lighting and quick entry access (automatically unlocks doors when key is within detection zone).

Under the hood is a 1.4 TSI turbocharged engine with 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic shift by wire transmission. The new Volkswagen Golf R-Line is priced from RM169,990.

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Life is a new entry-level variant of the popular SUV line. Priced from RM172,990, the Life offers the Tiguan Allspace’s versatile seven-seat configuration and class-leading 1,775 litre boot space in an affordable package.

The Tiguan Allspace Life is powered by a 1.4 TSI turbocharged engine with 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. Paired with the quick and efficient six-speed DSG transmission, the powertrain combination delivers a pleasurable driving experience and good fuel consumption of approximately 7.7 litres per 100 km.

The SUV’s headlamps and tail lights are fully powered by LED. The headlamps include an all-weather light system and dynamic cornering lights for improved visibility. Safety is prioritised with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Lane Assist and Driver Alert systems. An Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) adds convenience to daily urban driving.

To see, touch and test drive the new Volkswagen Golf R-Line and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Life, head to your nearest VW dealership this weekend. Find an outlet here.

