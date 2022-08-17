In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 17 August 2022 12:35 pm / Comments are Disabled

Malaysian carmaker Proton has been a fixture in Malaysian motorsport for almost as long as it has produced cars. In terms of longer-format racing which has become a staple of Merdeka races, the first-ever Proton International 300 km Merdeka Race was held in 1998, to the Merdeka Millennium Endurance series in the mid-2000s and the Sepang 1000KM series of the present.

Proton has had its presence at Sepang International Circuit expand beyond the on-track racing action, as the carmaker has held the Proton Track Carnival in 2004. Now, it aims to bring back the carnival atmosphere with the Proton-MSF Merdeka Race Carnival to be held over two days at the Sepang International Circuit, from August 27 to 28.

Across both days of the event, Proton will be hosting activities in the North Paddock of the Sepang International Circuit, which will play host to a variety of activities throughout the two days from 12pm to 10pm.

Set to take place after lunch break on the Saturday are a range of on-track activities, including the Sepang Track Driving Experience. Limited to the first 120 families to participate, this will be a great opportunity for anyone who yet not been on the 15-turn, 5.5 km-long Sepang International Circuit which for years has hosted the Formula 1 World Championship.

Here, participants will get to drive Proton vehicles on a sight-seeing lap of the circuit for a gentle introduction to the FIA Grade 1 track that has hosted, and will continue to host the highest levels of racing action in the country. To be eligible, participants will need to have placed a booking for a new Proton vehicle at the event.

Carnival attendees also stand a chance to soak in the full-speed race car experience courtesy of the Proton R3 racing taxi ride that will be offered to the first 70 eligible persons. To be eligible, one just needs to have purchased a minimum of RM150 of R3 merchandise at the event. There will also be demonstrations of Proton’s ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) in the secure grounds of SIC, where forward collision warning (FCW) and automatic emergency braking will be demonstrated.

The availability of night racing and track events at SIC in recent years will this time also open its doors to a record attempt on the circuit; MSF racer and stunt driver Faidzal Alang will take to the track in a Proton Saga, where he will attempt to drive the full 5.543 km loop of the Sepang International Circuit on two wheels! The Malaysia Book of Records will be present to observe and certify the record.

The following day, Sunday will host the racing proper, which will commence with MSF Superbikes at 1pm followed by four-wheeler action from 2:30pm. The popular MSF Saga Cup Enduro is scheduled to flag off at 4:45pm.

Both days of the event will host a range of car-related activities; the event will host the Precision Driving Challenge where drivers get to show their skills in a time autocross run in a Saga (show receipt of any purchase of Proton merchandise at the event), and the top three fastest drivers will win merchandise from MSF and R3.

Gatherings of Proton car clubs will be present, in support of the MSF Saga Cup Merdeka Enduro in the evening, and there will also be live interviews with Proton R3 drivers including champion of the Japan Super Taikyu and Sepang 1000KM races, Fariqe Hairuman, racers James Veerapen and Nurul Husna, as well as rallying legend in the FIA Production WRC series and more, Karamjit Singh.

Upstairs in the Paddock Club, the best of Proton’s technology will be on display along with R3 race cars, while tech talks by department chiefs from Proton’s research and development teams will be presented. The latest Proton models will be displayed -showgoers can sign up for test drives here – while racing fans will be able to watch the racing live on TV screens. Fancy a go at driving virtually? There will be simulators on site, too.

There will also be attractions for all in the family, such as bouncy castles and a water park. Famished after a full day’s fun? Food trucks will be on-site to cater to your cravings.

Keen to soak up the atmosphere of Malaysian motorsports over two action-packed days? Be sure to head over to the Sepang International Circuit for the Proton-MSF Merdeka Race Carnival, this August 27 and 28!