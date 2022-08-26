In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 26 August 2022 3:33 pm / Comments are Disabled

Own a previous-generation Volkswagen Tiguan? Here’s an opportunity for you to trade-in your SUV for the new Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, which offers all of the practicality and drivability that you love, with more space, more technology and new features.

Like the idea of that but don’t want any hassle. The process is simple and can even be done without leaving the house. Das WeltAuto, the official certified pre-owned division of Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM), has a “sell your car” section on its refreshed website and owners can easily publish their cars for sale there.

Here’s how selling on Das WeltAuto works. The car owner only needs to submit his/her car details via the website, after which the preferred dealership will arrange for a free inspection that can be done at your home or office. Upon inspection, a competitive offer will be made, and the deal will be even sweeter as there’s currently a trade-in support of up to RM3,000 when you upgrade your old Tiguan to any new Volkswagen.

As for your next Volkswagen, you can also browse online and check availability at Volkswagen’s new eShowroom. What’s unique here is that you get access to the available units on sale at Volkswagen authorised dealerships nationwide in real-time – only cars that are available and in stock will be featured in the eShowroom, so you have transparency and certainty.

Once you’ve decided on the model, colour and location, you can either reserve the unit online for a standard booking fee of RM1,500, or book a test drive. Your preferred dealership will then contact you for the next steps to complete the purchase. That’s it!

This convenience is also rewarding, as Volkswagen is currently offering an additional RM500 rebate in conjunction with Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day for those who place a booking via the eShowroom. Tiguan owners, now is the best time to trade-in and trade-up to the new Tiguan Allspace!