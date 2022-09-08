In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 8 September 2022 7:43 pm / 0 comments

To mark the 59th Malaysia Day, myTukar is throwing a huge celebration at its Retail Experience Centre in Puchong South where you can enjoy some amazing deals on cars this coming weekend (September 10-11, 2022).

At the myTukar National Day Roadshow, you’ll be able to choose from a wide selection of over 2,000 cars consisting of national makes, to Korean, Japanese, continental and even premium brands. These cars are being offered with discounts of up to RM4,000 and come with a free one-year extended warranty for peace of mind ownership.

If that isn’t enough, myTukar will also include a free servicing package when you buy a car during the event. This is three years (six free services) for national cars and two years (four free services) for cars of non-national makes. Each purchase will also entitle you to complimentary limited edition myTukar merchandise.

With all that’s on offer, the only thing you need to do is find a car that best suits your needs. Rest assured that every car put up for sale by myTukar must first undergo a stringent 160-point inspection.

This is the most crucial step in the process to becoming a myTukar Certified Pre-Owned vehicle as it weeds out any flood-, fire- or accident-damaged cars, which are major concerns among those looking to buy a used car.

The multi-point inspection process also allows myTukar to determine the vehicle’s full history and examine for potential issues that aren’t immediately obvious, covering everything from the vehicle’s exterior to the interior and powertrain. It’s also at this point that the vehicle’s mileage is validated, as myTukar will not sell any car that has its mileage tampered to customers.

Only cars that meet myTukar’s high requirements are allowed to move on to the next step of the programme, where the exterior and interior of the vehicle – including all electronic features – will undergo a repairment and refurbishment process according to myTukar Certified Pre-Owned standards.

The repairment and refurbishment of all cars is carried out at myTukar’s state-of-the-art Refurbishment Centre, which functions not only to inspect, but also repair and replace parts in strict compliance with myTukar’s exacting standards. With customer safety being a top priority, myTukar strives to ensure that every car sold is as good as new.

The refurbishment process follows a very stringent SOP with four detailed processes:

Step 1 – Extensive 160-point inspection

Step 2 – Mechanical and general repairs

Step 3 – Body and paint correction

Step 4 – Detailing and hygiene

Even with all these safeguards to ensure you get a proper myTukar Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, you’ll still be provided a five-day money back guarantee if you discover something not to your liking, no questions asked.

Great quality cars and great deals are exactly what you can expect at the myTukar National Day Roadshow, which takes place at the the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South this September 10-11 weekend. Register yourself for the event here and check out what’s in stock before getting yourself an assured new ride – the event is happening from September 10-11, 2022 from 9.30am to 6.30pm.