In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 15 September 2022 10:58 am / Comments are Disabled

Good times on the road are best shared, and the MINI Countryman F60 that is part of the British brand’s model range is most suited to taking you and yours on adventures. For a limited time, Auto Bavaria is offering attractive deals on various models from the Countryman F60 range, which will be offered in the months of September and October.

To help ensure that you will get the most MINI for your money, there will be exceptional rebates and low interest rates when you buy from Auto Bavaria. Not only that, Auto Bavaria promises a high trade-in value for your current vehicle to make your purchase of a MINI Countryman F60 even more accessible.

Prefer to have your own hands-on experience of the MINI before committing to a purchase? Not only will you get to test drive, you will also receive a complimentary exclusive MINI “Big Love” tote bag. And when you have, you will enjoy four years of MINI warranty and free scheduled servicing.

Ready to take on new adventures on the road? Click here to find out more about the MINI Countryman F60 from Auto Bavaria.