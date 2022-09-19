In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 19 September 2022 4:39 pm / Comments are Disabled

You deserve a reward, and there are few rewards on the level of a new Mercedes-Benz. If you’re in Johor, come to the Cycle & Carriage roadshow at the Ground Floor Centre Court of Southkey Megamall from September 21-25 to experience Mercedes-Benz and learn more about the brand’s latest models.

A tech showcase that’s also a reality, the Merdedes-Benz EQS 450+ AMG Line is the flagship model of the Mercedes-EQ electric sub-brand, and this impressive machine will be on display at the Cycle & Carriage roadshow.

Beneath the EQS futuristic design is cutting edge EV tech. A 107.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides 782 km of range on a single charge. 0-100 km/h acceleration is done in a whisper quiet 6.2 seconds, before a top speed of 210 km/h is reached, all with zero tailpipe emissions. To replenish, DC fast charging gets the battery state of charge from 10% to 80% in just 31 minutes.

The specs are great, but the EQS interior needs to be experienced. Fascination points include the MBUX Hyperscreen triple display, comprising a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch central OLED touchscreen and another 12.3-inch OLED touchscreen for the front passenger. Audio is delivered by a Burmester 3D surround sound system. The EQS 450+ AMG Line is priced at RM698,888.

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA is a practical compact SUV. In RM283,888 GLA 250 form, it is powered by an efficient and powerful 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine with 224 PS and 350 Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. A pleasant urban runabout, the GLA 250 comes with the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system with twin 10.25-inch displays, a hands-free powered tailgate and powered front seats with memory.

The latest W206 generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class serves up a classic blend of luxury and performance, with a healthy dose of the latest technology and elegant design. Try out the RM287,888 C 200 Avantgarde and RM327,888 C 300 AMG Line for size at the Cycle & Carriage roadshow, happening at Southkey Megamall’s Centre Court from September 21-25. Get full details at the Cycle & Carriage Facebook event page.