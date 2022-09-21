In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 21 September 2022 9:27 am / Comments are Disabled

The Volkswagen Tour returns this month, and it will be taking place at the 1 Utama Shopping Centre this coming week at the Oval Concourse on the Lower Ground Floor, New Wing from Wednesday, September 21 to Sunday, September 25, 2022, where the latest, complete line-up of Volkswagen models currently in Malaysia will be on display at the mall in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

This will include models such as the Golf R-Line, Golf GTI and Golf R, the Arteon R-Line 4Motion as well as the family of Volkswagen SUVs comprised of the Tiguan Allspace R-Line, Tiguan Allspace Elegance and Tiguan Allspace Life.

Common across all variants of the Tiguan Allspace range in Malaysia is seating for seven over three rows, and if you need to haul some bulky luggage, up to 1,775 litres of space is on offer when the second- and third-row seats are folded, while the Easy Open hands-free function adds convenience on the Elegance and R-Line variants.

Powering the Tiguan Allspace Life and Elegance variants is the 1.4 litre TSI turbocharged inline-four petrol engine with 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque, and for the strongest performance in the range, the Tiguan Allspace R-L-line 4Motion features a 2.0 litre TSI turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine producing 220 PS and 350 Nm of torque, with 4Motion all-wheel-drive for assured driving in varying weather conditions.

As you can see, the Volkswagen Tour is the place to be if you are looking for a Volkswagen that will fit into your life. What’s more, you will even get to test-drive selected models from the range that will be on location.

If you are not able to visit the Volkswagen Tour, you can always visit the eShowroom, which is open all day, every day. The newly revamped website will offer customers access to the inventory of available units from authorised Volkswagen dealerships, nationwide.

This means that the units available at dealerships will be the ones you see featured; click here to view the eShowroom. Better still, head on over to the Oval Concourse on the Lower Ground Floor, New Wing of the 1 Utama Shopping Centre this week to see the Volkswagen model range in Malaysia, in the metal!