22 September 2022

Volvo Certified Damage Repair Centre (VCDR) services are now available at Sime Darby Swedish Auto in Ara Damansara, offering owners complete peace of mind with Volvo’s international standard of care.

Besides offering world-class end-to-end body repair and paint services to Volvo owners, the VCDR standard also requires facilities to employ sustainable technology and state-of-the-art processes to minimise environmental impact and promote sustainable energy consumption.

The Sime Darby Motors Centralised Body and Paint Centre located in Bukit Jelutong was recently accredited with the VCDR standard. The facility has the capacity to serve 1,260 vehicles per year, including plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles.

“This is part of our dedicated efforts to continuously unlock value for our customers. By integrating the VCDR standard at our Sime Darby Motors Centralised Body and Paint facility, this supports our commitment to good Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, while ensuring that we provide world-class end-to-end services for Volvo cars,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD of retail and distribution at Sime Darby Motors Malaysia.

In conjunction with the launch of the VCDR programme, Sime Darby Swedish Auto is having an attractive promotion where body and paint repair customers will receive a free interior and exterior detailing package plus ozone cleaning, worth RM1,200*. VCDR services will also be available at Sime Darby Swedish Auto’s Setia Alam branch once the outlet opens for business. Click here for more info on the VCDR programme.

*Terms and conditions apply