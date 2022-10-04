In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 4 October 2022 2:58 pm / Comments are Disabled

Want to catch the EV wave and ride it early? Following the official signing ceremony between Sime Darby Motors and BYD held last week, Sime Darby Motors is currently seeking business partners who are experienced in the automotive industry, whose vision is to drive an electrifying and sustainable future as a BYD authorised dealer.

Among the areas that Sime Darby Motors is looking at are the Klang Valley, Melaka, Seremban, Penang (Butterworth), Alor Setar and Ipoh. If you are looking for an opportunity to electrify your business with the fastest-growing NEV brand, here’s your opportunity to join the BYD network.

Scan the QR code below or just click here to go to the registration form. For further inquiries, email [email protected]. Applications are open from October 5-12, so act quick!