Advertorial / 12 October 2022

What’s better than a wide selection of products? That’s right, that would be a wide range that is on sale with attractive deals on offer, which is exactly what is in store at Auto Selection Grand Sales Weekend that is taking place this October 14 to 16, 2022 at Auto Selection Glenmarie outlet at Lot 33 in Shah Alam.

As shoppers at the Auto Selection Grand Sales Weekend, you will get to enjoy discounted prices for the range of vehicles on offer, with the promise of high trade-in value for your current vehicle as you purchase your next ride at the event.

There’s added peace of mind when you buy your next car at the Auto Selection Grand Sales Weekend, as the cars on offer can be supplied with an extended warranty programme, whilst coming with a complimentary service package. What’s more, each walk-in customer will also receive complimentary Sime Darby Motors merchandise at the event.

Customers trading in their existing vehicles get perks at the sales event as well, such as the free-of-charge inspection and valuation of your current vehicle.

When you do go ahead, there will be attractive trade-in value to go towards your vehicle purchase at the Auto Selection Grand Sales Weekend, and you will have the peace of mind of a secure trade-in process along the way. Trade-in customers will also receive complimentary Sime Darby Motors merchandise.

With the Auto Selection Grand Sales Weekend, customers will have a wide range of vehicles to choose from, as all available stock from all participating dealers will be gathered at the venue. There will be an extensive range of vehicles from the group’s multi-brand roster, with up to 170 units of used and nearly-new vehicles available to choose from to suit all manner of budgets and lifestyle needs.

These will of course include premium and luxury brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo and more. Brands with a broader market appeal will be represented as well, including Mazda, Honda, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Proton, to name a few; these will form an inventory of over RM30 million in certified pre-owned cars at the sales event.

To find out more, get in touch via phone call or WhatsApp at 019-3837979, or at 012-3186976. Be sure to head over to the Auto Selection Glenmarie outlet from October 14 to 16, 2022; you might just emerge with great value purchase from the event!