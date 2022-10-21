In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 21 October 2022 11:39 am / Comments are Disabled

Motoring joy is a car that drives well, and what better way to savour it than to ensure that it will remain so for the long haul? Owners of BMW cars can now enjoy the BMW Service Oil Package from Ingress Auto, with special pricing and a gift for a limited time.

Book your service slot with Ingress Auto and you will get to have the BMW Service Oil Package at the special price of RM499, which is a considerable saving from the regular price of RM799.

Additionally, booking the BMW Service Oil Package will net you, the customer a complimentary BMW Air Starter Kit to add a hint of fragrance to your BMW interior. Valued at RM135, booking the BMW Service Oil Package will entitle you to receive the BMW Air Starter Kit free of charge. This offer is valid until December 31, 2022.

With the BMW Service Oil Package by Ingress Auto, not only will your pride and joy feel good to drive after its scheduled maintenance, you’ll get to have the inside of your car smelling good, too. So, get in touch with Ingress Auto through the WhatsApp link here, or scan the QR code in the image above to find out more.