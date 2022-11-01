In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 1 November 2022 4:46 pm / Comments are Disabled

Do you have trouble remembering when you need to make payment for your automotive expenses? Are you frustrated by the potentially stiff penalties?

What if we told you that you can now have a feature-packed app for car ownership that solves that issue, and many more besides? Here’s why you should download the Motorist Super App!

1. Up to RM2,000 to be won weekly!

Want to win up to RM2,000 weekly? It’s simple. Just download, install and register your vehicle on the Motorist Super App and if your car plate comes out in Sunday’s draw, you win. It’s that simple. But what is the Motorist Super App all about and what does it do? Read on.

After spending four years establishing the Motorist brand and business in the Malaysian market – handling the buying and selling of vehicles, arranging for loans, insurance and road tax renewals – the founders of Motorist wondered if the entire process of buying and selling cars, and purchasing the annual essentials, can be digitised and expanded. It was from this idea that the Motorist Automotive Super App, the first of its kind in Malaysia, was born.

2. Real-time traffic updates

Here’s something that’s useful everyday. The Motorist Super App provides real-time traffic updates so you’re always abreast with accidents, traffic jams, road closures, roadblock updates, vehicle breakdowns, speed cameras and more.

3. Fine alerts and payment

You no longer have to worry about forgetting to pay saman as the Motorist Super App will remind you if you have any outstanding or new saman which you can also pay through the app.

4. Motor insurance renewal

The same goes for motor insurance renewal – just key in your details and the sales team will get back to you with an obligation-free quotation from multiple insurers.

5. Vehicle community

Motorist Super App users will also be invited to join groups based on the vehicle they added, and in these communities, users can share and discuss things related to their car model, such as problems or suggested workshops.

6. Your personal E-concierge

Sometimes, because of our fast paced and hectic life, it’s not easy to keep track of when all the “car things” are due. But the Motorist Super App’s personal E-concierge service will notify you of your next vehicle inspection or service, and also when your annual road tax and insurance is due, two months before it expires.

7. Sell your car, fuss-free

The Motorist Super App is full of features that can be accessed through a single app. Need to sell your car? Just fill up your vehicle number, name, and phone number to get in touch with Motorist’s vast network of 460 partners, and they’ll find you a good deal.

8. Motoring news and tips & petrol price updates

The Motorist Super App also contains motoring news and tips, with articles covering a wide range of practical subjects, from car maintenance advice to upcoming models and the latest launches. How-to articles will assist you in simple DIY tasks and car care.

Additionally, it will keep you up to date on the latest petrol prices, with information pulled from multiple sources for maximum accuracy!

9. Apple products giveaway

Now is the best time to try out the Motorist Super App, because aside from the RM2,000 weekly draw, the company is having an Apple products giveaway*. Up for grabs are the iPhone 14, AirPods 3, Apple Watch SE and more. All you have to do is download the Motorist automotive super app and follow the steps – click here for more info and to join.

*Apple is not a sponsor or involved in this giveaway in any manner.

10. RM5,000 worth of Touch n Go eVouchers to be given away

To celebrate the launch of the Motorist Super App, they are having an exclusive offer for Paultan.org readers. From today (November 1), the first 100 to download and sell their vehicle through the Motorist Super App will get a RM50 Touch n Go eVoucher.

Key in the exclusive referral code MOTORISTMYPT50. More info here. Why not try it out and win some great prizes! Don’t forget our promo code.

About Motorist

Motorist was founded in Singapore in 2015, and is now the biggest automotive platform in the country. Their Malaysian arm was established in 2018, and aims to be a comprehensive auto concierge platform that not only assists drivers with vehicle transactions, but also helps to manage all aspects of vehicle ownership.

The company’s mission is to simplify car ownership by creating an ecosystem of smart tools and services. It now has over 190,000 users and has served 661,000 motorists, with RM2.847 billion in vehicle transactions recorded, and over 2,000 certified automotive partners!