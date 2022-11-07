In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 7 November 2022 5:17 pm / Comments are Disabled

Whenever the term “11.11” is seen or heard in recent times, this will bring to mind the arrival of attractive discounts on all manner of goods sold online, specifically on and around the date of November 11.

The same is the case with Millennium Welt KL North, which will be offering exceptional deals on its used car inventory at the 11.11 Exciting Deals fair located at their showroom off Jalan Kuching, in Kuala Lumpur, which will be taking place from November 11 until November 13, 2022, from 10am to 6pm.

The fair consists of up to 100 units of BMW Premium Selection cars as well as MINI Used Cars Next, and not only are the cars ready to be viewed and purchased, you’ll get to select the cars for test drives, as well.

Besides a wide selection of approved used cars from both BMW and MINI brands to choose from, you’ll also get to take part in a Spin and Win contest*, where you’ll stand a chance to win prizes from a prize pool with a combined value of RM111,111!

Whether it’s a premium German automobile or a youthful and fun car from the iconic British brand, there will be something from Millennium Welt KL North that will whet your automotive appetite.

Remember, the fair will take place from November 11 until November 13, 2022, from 10am to 6pm. To find out more about the 11.11 Exciting Deals fair at Millennium Welt KL North, click here.

*Terms and conditions apply.