Advertorial / 15 November 2022

With increased presence in the workforce, women today command greater buying power than before. In addition to being self-sustaining, they are also often the key decision makers in their households, taking advantage of all available information before deciding on a purchase.

This is certainly true when it comes to buying a car, with women having high expectations that must be met to justify a purchase. One of the main aspects that influence the decision-making process is value for money, which is key for a big-ticket item like a car.

Value isn’t just focused on the monetary amount of a car, as there are plenty of other customer needs that a brand must identify and cater to throughout the ownership journey for complete peace of mind. Going the extra mile increases perceived value, and the Toyota Corolla meets and exceeds in that regard.

With the Corolla being priced affordably as a start, Toyota literally goes the Extra Mile by providing a host of value-added services such as insurance packages, financial packages and Toyota Service Savers plans to make sure you are well taken care of before and after you collect the keys. For even more assurance, further services such as 24/7 Road Assist and the built-in Toyota Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) are reminders that the brand has your back.

Of course, there’s more to a car than just value, with style and sophistication also being important considerations for women. The modern Corolla is the perfect statement piece with its elegant and classy design that combines form with function, as highlighted by its signature LED daytime running lights, chrome trim and fetching 17-inch wheels.

The attractive exterior is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), which not only provides agility, stability and a refined driving experience, but also ensures greater visibility when sitting behind the wheel with its thoughtful packaging. On the move, the smooth and responsive 1.8 litre VVT-i engine balances power and efficiency, backed by the the quality, durability and most importantly the reliability that Toyota built its famed reputation on.

Another aspect that women consider highly critical when purchasing a car is safety, and once again, the Corolla delivers with its available Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) suite of advanced safety and driver assistance systems that are reliable and eases the journey.

Armed with Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Automatic High Beam (AHB) and Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), the Corolla checks many boxes to be a top choice among women who prioritise their safety and that of their loved ones while driving. Further features that create a safer driving experience include Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Tyre Pressure Warning System (TPWS), child locks and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

In addition to the eye-catching design, a proven powertrain and a wide range of safety features, the Corolla also makes the daily cruise more comfortable for women. The spacious cabin sports plush genuine leather seats, a seven-inch Optitron instrument cluster for excellent visibility and even an electrochromic rear-view mirror to reduce unwanted glare for other vehicles.

For women who are also mothers and regularly travel with their children, the Corolla is equipped with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ensuring everyone is entertained during their journey.

The Toyota Corolla is a clear representation of ‘A Drive To Be Free’ attitude, with its style, sophistication, safety and opulence of being a testament to the premium driving experience women can expect. To find out more about the Corolla, head on over to Toyota’s official website and book a test drive at your nearest Toyota authorised showroom.