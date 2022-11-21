In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 21 November 2022 11:55 am / Comments are Disabled

The automotive world is experiencing a shift, specifically the shift towards electric motoring. While some electric vehicles may look distinctly different from traditionally-powered ones, one thing is for sure – when compared to conventionally fuelled vehicles, EVs will feel different to drive and to ride in.

The best way to know for sure is to experience EVs for yourself, and to that end Hertz Malaysia has now added electric vehicles to its fleet, including the uniquely-styled Hyundai Kona Electric e-Lite.

This means EVs can now be selected for rental in selected regions, beginning with Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor Bahru and Penang, at just RM240 per day, and this is for a limited time; book now to secure your time with the zero-emissions Hyundai Kona Electric e-Lite.

In addition, Hertz Malaysia is giving you the chance to experience electric motoring at no added cost to you, with free EV rental. There will be three lucky winners of the grand prize, which is one full day’s rental of an electric vehicle from Hertz Malaysia free of charge. In addition, there will also be 10 consolation prizes of a Touch ‘n Go eWallet voucher worth RM30. Taking part is simple:

Step 1 – Follow the Hertz Facebook page or the Hertz Instagram page and like the contest post, then tag two of your friends.

Step 2 – By being creative with emojis, tell us why you would like to win one day of free EV rental from Hertz Malaysia in the comments section. Remember to use the hashtags, #HertzAllFeelNoFuel and #EVwithHertzMy

Get creative, and get going – the Emojify your EV Experience contest will be taking place from November 21 until December 20, 2022. Check out the Hertz Facebook page or the Hertz Instagram page to find out more.