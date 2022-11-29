In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 29 November 2022 4:31 pm / Comments are Disabled

As the year 2022 approaches its conclusion, the year-end is a good time to reward yourself with a new ride. Millennium Welt is offering you one of the last opportunities to own your dream BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad through some unbeatable deals.

These deals will be offered at the Millennium Welt Year-End Extravaganza 2022, which will be taking place from December 2 to 4, 2022 at all Millennium Welt showrooms in Seremban, Batu Pahat, Kuantan and KL North, from 10am to 6pm.

Here, you’ll be able to get BMW Financing with the interest rates from as low as 0.77%, as well as cash rebates of up to RM75,000*! What’s more, with every purchase of a new BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad or one from the BMW Premium Selection, you are entitled to a complimentary staycation* at the St Regis Kuala Lumpur!

That’s not all, if you are considering a purchase from beyond the realm of brand new vehicles, you can get into a BMW Approved Used car from as little as RM119,800. Also, all units from the BMW Premium Selection and MINI Used Cars Next range will come with warranty coverage as well.

Are you ready to close out the year with great value deals from Millennium Welt? Contact your preferred Millennium Welt showrooms, and head to the Millennium Welt Facebook page to find out more. You might just ring in the new year with a new ride.

*terms and conditions apply.