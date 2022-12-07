In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 7 December 2022 4:22 pm / Comments are Disabled

The Wheelcorp Premium Year-End Celebration Bonanza is happening this weekend – December 10-11 – and it’s the best time and place to buy a new BMW and MINI before prices increase next year. This is the last call and final sale of 2022.

There are also fantastic deals and rewards in store at Wheelcorp Premium’s Setia Alam and Klang showrooms, which will be open from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

If you have eyes on a new BMW, here’s the sweetener. Buy one at the Wheelcorp Premium Year-End Celebration Bonanza and get complimentary insurance premium worth up to RM5,000, a complimentary queen size Magniflex mattress worth RM8,200 and attractive cash rebates of up to RM65,000. That’s maximum rewards of over RM78,000. Also, financing rates are as low as 0.77%.

Over at MINI, Wheelcorp Premium is offering a complimentary Magniflex mattress in queen size worth RM8,200, attractive cash rebates of up to RM65,000 and low financing rates from 0.77%. Also do check out MINI Next for high quality approved pre-owned cars with ready stocks and attractive prices.

End the year on a high note with a new BMW and MINI. Secure your premium car now at current prices with great rewards as a bonus. The place to be this weekend is the Wheelcorp Premium Year-End Celebration Bonanza, happening at Setia Alam and Klang showrooms, 10am to 6pm. For more info and details, or enquiries, click here.

*Terms and conditions apply. Offers may vary across BMW and MINI models