14 December 2022

As the year draws to a close, Jaguar Land Rover is capping the end of 2022 with a year-end Christmas celebration at the Ara Damansara showroom from December 17-18, 9:30am to 6pm, with exciting offers on new and pre-owned Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles along with activities to usher in the festive season.

During the special promotion period, the Range Rover Velar is among those from the Jaguar Land Rover range on offer. Priced from RM628,800, the updated Range Rover Velar comes with a host of updates and improvements to elevate the experience in its luxurious cabin.

New additions to the Range Rover Velar’s cabin include a new steering wheel featuring hands-on wheel detection and a new conventional gear shifter that replaces the rotary dial from the previous model. The updated Range Rover Velar also distinguishes itself from the previous model with an updated Pivi Pro infotainment system featuring improved software and graphics.

The premium SUV also comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the Premium Cabin Lighting feature. The ride experience is further enhanced with the air suspension with adaptive dynamics while the sleek exterior is complemented by a set of 22-inch wheels and Matrix LED headlights.

With every purchase of the Range Rover Velar, the SUV will be fitted with a complimentary auto-deployable side step and covered by a five-year warranty and free service along with three years roadside assistance. For more information on the selection of Range Rover vehicles, click here while those interested in a test drive, can reach out to JLR here.

The year-end promotions also extend to a variety of approved pre-owned vehicles by Jaguar and Land Rover. This includes the Jaguar F-Pace from RM299k and the Land Rover Discovery from RM450k. The selection of approved pre-owned vehicles also consists of the Land Rover Defender 90, Defender 110 and the luxurious Range Rover Vogue.

Interested parties can refer to JLR’s sales consultants by contacting 03-92123102 for offers on other models in the JLR range. If you just want to get your vehicle checked, complimentary vehicle health checks (eVHC) services are available too.

The approved pre-owned vehicles are covered by a two-year warranty and free service. As for the Christmas celebrations, JLR will be hosting a Christmas Wreath Making Workshop while offering complimentary greeting card mailing services. There will also be mystery prize giveaways through an avent calendar upon completing the test drive.

In this season of gifts, expand your options for presents with attractive discounts on JLR’s wide range of accessories and branded goods on offer that weekend. Customers who purchase JLR vehicle accessories within two weeks of purchasing a new car during the promotion period will receive a 1-month/1,600 km warranty (whichever comes first) on the item.

Soak up the Christmas year-end festivities at the Jaguar Land Rover Ara Damansara showroom located at Block 4, Sime Darby Motors City, No.6, Jalan PJU 1A/7, Ara Damasara, 47301 Petaling Jaya.