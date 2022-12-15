In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 15 December 2022 12:58 pm / Comments are Disabled

There are some things in life that you have to experience to know, and the #SUVW family is one of those things. Boasting performance and practicality in equal measure, the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is available in three variants – Life, Elegance and R-line – ensuring that there’s an #SUVW for everyone.

Recently refreshed, the Tiguan is the best-selling Volkswagen SUV worldwide, and it comes with a suite of modern upgrades and a refreshed exterior. The latest facelift design is an unmistakable one, sporting a bold grille and sleek headlights flanking the signature LED illuminated strip. What’s unchanged is the class-leading boot space of up to 1,775 litres with the seats folded flat.

The Tiguan Allspace range starts with the Life variant, affordably priced at RM159,990. The entry-level #SUVW is powered by a 1.4 litre TSI engine with 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The turbocharged engine is paired to a six-speed DSG to ensure snappy performance and good efficiency – average fuel consumption is rated at 7.7 litres per 100 km, which is great for a spacious SUV.

The Life comes standard with little luxuries such as a 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system with wireless app connect, navigation system, and voice-control; three-zone Climatronic air con (including the rear); and a leather-wrapped multifunction sports steering wheel.

Safety is assured with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Brake Assist (BA), Multi-collision brakes and Intelligent Crash Response System (ICRS). Lane Assist and Driver Alert systems are available as well. The Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) saves space and boosts convenience.

The Elegance is the mid-level variant of the Tiguan Allspace series, available at RM188,990. It’s powered by the same proven 1.4 TSI and DSG combo, but stands out with chrome exterior trim, ‘Allspace’ specific side trim and silver-painted side mirrors.

The wheels are elegant 18-inch Frankfurt alloys and Elegance headlamps and taillights are fully powered by LED, which has a wider light distribution and almost double brightness for the high beam. The rear dynamic indicators provide a stylish touch.

Inside, while you’re held comfortably in the Vienna leather 12-way electrically adjusted seats with active climate function for the driver and front passenger, feast your eyes on the new and improved 11.7-inch Digital Cockpit high-resolution instrument panel – it looks great and works even better.

The big brother of the #SUVW family is the Tiguan Allspace R-Line 4MOTION. The RM235,990 R-Line turns up the wick in performance, courtesy of a 2.0 TSI engine with 220 PS and 350 Nm of torque. The turbocharged engine is paired to a seven-speed DSG and power is transferred to the surface via a 4MOTION all-wheel drive system for better traction and control. Fuel consumption is still good at approximately 8.6 litres per 100 km.

The driver has full control thanks to driving mode selection with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), and there are four extra modes as part of the 4MOTION system – choose from On-road, Off-road, Off-road Expert and Snow to tackle all terrains.

Passengers in the flagship Tiguan Allspace will appreciate the premium Harman Kardon 480-watt sound system. This 10-speaker system boasts crystal-clear treble and deep, rich bass for an immersive audio experience. In the safety department, the R-Line comes with seven airbags, ESC, ABS, BA, Multi-collision brakes, ICRS and an EPB.

There really is an #SUVW for everyone, from those wanting a practical, comfortable and efficient family wagon to those seeking for hot hatch performance plus ultimate sure-footedness in a handsome package.

Visit your nearest Volkswagen showroom this weekend – December 17-18 – to experience for yourself the Tiguan Allspace’s capabilities. Make sure you bring along the entire family for a fitting session. It’s football season and Christmas is just around the corner as well, so come on down to the showrooms and win exclusive Volkswagen #WeDriveFootball merchandise.

Existing members of the Volkswagen family, is servicing due? Take full advantage of the VW’s aftersales campaign that is offering 10% discount on consumables such as brake discs, brake pads, windscreen cleaners and wiper blades. Tyres and batteries are up to 20% off. Aftersales is included in the current #WeDriveFootball campaign so there are merchandise to be won as well. While you’re at it, take the new Tiguan for a spin!

Experience the powerful and practical #SUVW at Volkswagen showrooms this weekend. Details and locations here. Come one, come all!