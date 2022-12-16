In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 16 December 2022 3:30 pm / Comments are Disabled

The BYD Atto 3 recently made its debut in Malaysia and is easily one of the most exciting electric vehicles to come our way.

If you missed the Atto 3 Grand Launch that took place not too long ago, fret not because you are cordially invited to experience the Atto 3 for yourself at the Energy Awaken Day at the BYD TREC KL Beyond Auto showroom from December 16-18.

At the event, you’ll be able to get up close and personal with the Atto 3, with test drives available* throughout the day from 10am to 6pm. Walk-ins are more than welcomed and there’s no need to RSVP your attendance. Simply show up and a sales advisor will be on hand to guide you.

With prices starting from RM149,800, the Atto 3 packs an electric motor serving up 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque. Two battery sizes are offered, with the largest providing a range of up to 480 km on a full charge.

There’s plenty more to like about the crossover beyond its electric powertrain, as both available variants are equipped with advanced driver assistance systems like autonomous emergency braking as standard. There’s also the unique 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system and plenty of other welcomed features for you to explore.

If you’re curious about the talk of the EV world, make your way to the BYD TREC KL Beyond Auto showroom (Google Maps link here) for the Energy Awaken Day this weekend from December 16-18 from 10am to 6pm. Find out more information by getting in touch with BYD Cars Malaysia through Facebook or by phoning in at 012-297 9381.