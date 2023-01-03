In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 3 January 2023 10:50 am / Comments are Disabled

As with so many aspects of modern life, the virtual experience of products and services tends to come before anything we may seek to acquire in reality, whether it is the food we order, the clothes we buy or the cars we rent.

For many, that virtual experience with a brand will be their first, and so Hertz Malaysia has launched a new and improved website with a more user-friendly interface to improve the experience of the vehicle renting process. This new website is also mobile-friendly and can be viewed on all devices with a browser, maximising its accessibility.

With Malaysia being a multi-cultural nation, and with rental vehicles being particularly attractive to visitors from other countries, the customer base for rental vehicles will be similarly varied, and so the new, improved Hertz Malaysia website supports the use of different languages, which will make exploring the selection of available vehicles more accessible to a wider audience.

Features added to the Hertz Malaysia website include user reviews, which will enable prospective customers to make more informed decisions when choosing the right vehicle for their needs. To rent a vehicle from the Hertz Malaysia website, users can register for an account in just a few simple steps, enabling car rental bookings to be made either in real time, or to be kept for later if the user so chooses.

Users of the Hertz Malaysia website may also register an account through their existing social media channels such as with their Google or Facebook login credentials for even quicker access. Additionally, the integration will also offer users the means of sharing their experiences and feedback with each other through these social media channels.

The refreshed website also informs its users of the latest promotions and packages, along with the latest announcements and news from Hertz Malaysia. Going further with the streamlining of the car rental experience, the Hertz Malaysia mobile app will be launched in the first quarter of 2023, and it will offer instant access to car rental services – eliminating the need for web browsers.

A revamped online experience is all very well, though really, it is but an appetiser for the main course – the vehicle rental. To that end, register an account with Hertz Malaysia and receive an additional 10% discount on your first car rental. For existing and returning Hertz Malaysia members, make your booking online with Hertz Malaysia and receive an additional 5% discount on top of the 30% instant rebate! All vehicle rentals from Hertz Malaysia come with no mileage cap.

Not only will you find a fresh look when you have a browse on the revamped website, its upgraded functionality ensures that you’ll be on the pulse with the vehicle rental offerings from Hertz Malaysia. Be sure to check it out, you may just find your ideal rental ride! For more information, head over to the new and refreshed Hertz Malaysia website, here.