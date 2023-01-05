In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 5 January 2023 3:20 pm / Comments are Disabled

With Chinese New Year fast approaching, hop into the Year of the Rabbit with Volkswagen and enjoy savings of up to RM4,000 on selected models like the Golf GTI, Tiguan Allspace family (Life, Elegance and R-Line) and Arteon R-Line 4Motion from now until January 28, 2023.

To usher in the festive season, you’re invited to Chinese New Year celebrations at all Volkswagen dealerships nationwide from January 7-8, 2023, where you’ll not only be able to take advantage of the enticing deals on offer, but also test drive various Volkswagen models.

Existing owners aren’t left out either, as complimentary vehicle checks are also available at authorised service centres to ensure your Volkswagen is in perfect health for the long journey back to visit loved ones. Appointments for this can be made on the Volkswagen Cares mobile app.

Additionally, the Volkswagen Genuine Services aftersales campaign is currently live from January 1 to March 31 this year. Throughout the period, Volkswagen customers who spend a minimum of RM800 at any authorised service centre will receive a voucher worth RM30 for official Volkswagen merchandise, which can be used to win even more merchandise, including exclusive Volkswagen sun chairs.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen Care Plus (VCP) subscribers will receive a complimentary disinfectant kit with every service and use of the VCP service discount vouchers provided in the Volkswagen Cares app.

With so much on offer this Chinese New Year, you’ll certainly want to make full use of all the deals made available to you, and you can find out more by heading over to Volkswagen Malaysia’s official website.