In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 7 January 2023 10:34 pm / Comments are Disabled

Welcome the new year with a fresh new ride at the myTukar CNY AutoFair 2023, which is happening at the myTukar Puchong South Retail Experience Centre from January 6-8. With a wide range of cars to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice and there are plenty of exciting deals await you.

This is the company’s fourth AutoFair – and the third at its Puchong South outlet – so you can look forward to a diverse selection of myTukar Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Be it mainstream national or non-national cars from Proton, Perodua, Honda and Toyota to premium models from brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz, there’s something for everyone.

Once you’ve found your ideal car, a variety of benefits await you, with RM168,888 worth of rewards to be found at the AutoFair. These range from discounts of up to RM16,000 on myTukar Certified cars as well as interest rates from as low as 3.00% per annum.

That’s not all, as potential buyers who place a car booking at the event can bring back vouchers worth up to RM500 from an assortment of brands (DK Schweizer, V-Kool, Blueair, Recaro). Additionally, there’s also a chance to win up to RM77,000 worth of vouchers and rebates through a Spin & Win promo. Prizes include Starbucks, TnG and Petron fuel cards, cash rebate of up to RM8,888 and FREE myTukar services.

The benefits don’t stop there because the company is offering a special spray paint service exclusive to customers who purchase a car at the AutoFair, with discounts up to 40%+10% on all vehicle models. Prices start from as low as RM1,620 under the promotion, so be sure to check it out if you’re buying a car at the AutoFair.

You’ll also be able to trade in your current car at the AutoFair, with the company’s sales consultants on hand to provide you with an on-the-spot trade-in offer with maximum value for your vehicle at the event.

All myTukar Certified vehicles have undergone a 160-point inspection covering the engine, steering, brakes, suspension, transmission and clutch, so rest assured that your purchase will be trouble-free. The exterior and interior have also been given a once over and on-board diagnostics tests completed to make sure there are no faults. myTukar also ensures the cars have not been involved in major accidents, do not exhibit flood or fire damage and have not had their mileage tampered with.

If you’re looking to buy a car, head on over to the myTukar CNY AutoFair 2023 at myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South, happening this January 6-8 from 9am to 8pm daily. For more information, point your browser to the myTukar event website. You may also contact:

Call : 03-7890 4499

WhatsApp : +6018-2249999

Email: [email protected]

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South

Lot 14225, KM 3.8,

Lebuhraya Damansara–Puchong,

47100 Puchong, Selangor

Google Maps Link