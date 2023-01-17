In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 17 January 2023 9:50 am / Comments are Disabled

Want to refresh your current car and make it feel new again? There aren’t many things you can do to old faithful that’s as effective as changing the upholstery, and when it comes to car seat covers, DK SCHWEIZER is among the best known names in the business.

The renowned OEM, PDI and REM car seat cover manufacturer is now running a promo for its full Italian leather range, while colour stocks last. With a range of over 30 colours to choose from and plenty of personalisation and customisation options, there’s bound to be something that suits your fancy, whether a design and colour that follows your car’s factory style or something unique.

Prices start at just RM1,600 for two-seat cars, while a four- to five-seat set is just RM2,400. DK SCHWEIZER

is charging MPV and SUVs with six and seven seats RM2,900. And the all-in price includes matching door cards and centre console too, if applicable.

While this promo is valid for cars below 10 years of age, owners of older cars just need to pay a surcharge of RM 300 on top of the promo price. This is for the additional 3mm of padding to compensate for the depletion of foam. Choose from Nappa Leather, Ostrich Leather, Nappa Leathrette and Genuine Alcantara among a wide range of materials.

Interested? Act fast because DK SCHWEIZER’s Full Italian Leather promo is while stocks last. Click here or contact 011-36562868 for more details. Nothing like new upholstery to make your car feel fresh again!