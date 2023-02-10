In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 10 February 2023 5:49 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you are looking to stand out from the crowd with a premium SUV from BMW, Wheelcorp Premium is offering a special run of 20 units of the G05 BMW X5, a limited edition model that distinguishes itself with a host of carbon-fibre parts from the BMW M Performance catalog.

Building on the X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid that serves as the basis for this limited edition, the carbon-fibre equipped, limited edition X5 from Wheelcorp Premium is available to purchase at RM448,800 – great for those who would love to have the motorsport weave on your ride.

The carbon-fibre kit list consists of exterior mirror caps, front air inlets, front winglets, rear winglets and rear diffuser, and these are joined by side decals in Frozen Black, side skirt films in Frozen Black, and front grille in gloss black.

Packaged with the X5 as a whole, this brings RM41,800 worth of equipment into a showroom-ready unit, all set to go. The added sporty style elements will be added to a potent, yet economical premium SUV.

A 3.0 litre inline-six petrol engine is mated to an electric motor for a total output of 394 PS and 600 Nm, and if you make the best use of its hybrid capabilities, can achieve a fuel consumption rate of just 2.5 l/100 km with CO2 emissions of 56 g/km.

Ready to treat yourself to this premium BMW SUV that is pre-packaged with a host of carbon-fibre accessories? Get in touch with Wheelcorp Premium, here to find out how to land one on your driveway.